B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.