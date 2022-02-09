B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

