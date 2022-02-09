Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.
NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,497 shares of company stock worth $494,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
