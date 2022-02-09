Axa S.A. Sells 50,590 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,590 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

