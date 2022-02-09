Axa S.A. Purchases 71,729 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

