Axa S.A. Purchases 53,714 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

