Axa S.A. Purchases 2,457 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $46,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.