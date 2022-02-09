Axa S.A. Purchases 126,395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,395 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

