Axa S.A. Has $53.99 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

