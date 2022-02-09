Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.90) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($6.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 407.20.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,116.97).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

