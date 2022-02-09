Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.29. Avinger shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 698,682 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

