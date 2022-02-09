Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

AVNW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

