AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.47) to GBX 3,750 ($50.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($39.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,737 ($37.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,140.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,561.84.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

