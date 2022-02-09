Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

NYSE AVYA opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

