Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

