Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $513,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.