AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

