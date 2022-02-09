Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Autoliv worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

Autoliv stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.