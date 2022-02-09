Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $48.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,337. Autohome has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

