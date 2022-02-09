Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.39 on Monday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

