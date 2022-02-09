Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. 60,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,468,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
A number of brokerages have commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
- Exercise Stock Winners that Can Do the Heavy Lifting For You
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.