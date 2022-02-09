Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. 60,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,468,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,900,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,730,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.