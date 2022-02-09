Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Position Lifted by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.69% of Aurora Acquisition worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AURC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

