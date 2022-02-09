Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 81,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 73,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,490,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

