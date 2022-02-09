Atom Investors LP Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

