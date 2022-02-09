Atom Investors LP Has $633,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,691 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after buying an additional 448,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,454,000 after buying an additional 406,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of SLQT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.