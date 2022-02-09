Atom Investors LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 662,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 571,900 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,544,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VRT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
