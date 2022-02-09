Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 6,346 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.