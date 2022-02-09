Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 1,063,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

