Atlantic Securities Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.