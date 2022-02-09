Atlantic Securities Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.