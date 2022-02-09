Athanor Capital LP Has $3.65 Million Stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Athanor Capital LP reduced its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,886 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SPAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 54,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,434. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

