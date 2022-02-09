Athanor Capital LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

