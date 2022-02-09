Athanor Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80,915 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 224,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The company has a market cap of $442.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

