ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $33.45 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

