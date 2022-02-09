ATB Capital Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.10.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.18. The company had a trading volume of 287,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,218. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 94.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$50.19.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

