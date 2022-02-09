AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7,461.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.