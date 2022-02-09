Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Astra Space by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Astra Space by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Astra Space by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.