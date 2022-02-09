AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) by 3,931.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of AST SpaceMobile worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 73.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

