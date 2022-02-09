Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Assurant alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.