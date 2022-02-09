Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
