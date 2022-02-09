Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

ASBFY stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.