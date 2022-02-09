Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €22.00 ($25.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.91) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.90) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.49 ($22.40).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.69) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.94).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.