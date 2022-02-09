Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 434 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,094,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

