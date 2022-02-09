Aspireon Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 13,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,438. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

