ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.62. 181,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.