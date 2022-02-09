Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 71,545 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

