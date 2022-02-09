Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,356 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.