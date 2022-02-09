Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 31,090 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Financial Institutions worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.