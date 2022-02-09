Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.53 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

