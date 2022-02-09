Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.27 Million Stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

