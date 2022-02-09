Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.86.

NYSE AWI opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,659,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

