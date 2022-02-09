Armstrong Flooring Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,876,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,554. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.