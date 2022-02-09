Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AHH stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

